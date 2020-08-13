1/1
Suzanne M. Fredericks
SAUGERTIES- Suzanne M. Frederick, 71, of Myer Ln., died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Northern Dutchess Hospital. She was born in Kingston on June 18, 1949 to the late Edward and Rita Geuss Mayer. Suzanne was employed for 11 years as a manager at Howard Johnson. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Snow Church, member of the Girls Community Club and the Saugerties Historical Society. She graduated from Marist with a Masters Degree. Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Timothy Buhrmaster; daughter, Stacey Frederick of Saugerties; grandson, Peter Parola; sister, Jeannine Mayer; and brother, Edward (Bonnie) Mayer; andseveral nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Friday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Procession will continue to St. Mary of the Snow Church for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass. Friends may call Thursday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saugerties Lighthouse or Historical Society. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com

Published in Daily Freeman on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
