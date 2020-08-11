SAUGERTIES-Sven John Johnson, 77, formerly of Saugerties, NY, passed away on August 8, 2020 at the Schenectady Center Nursing Home after a long illness. Sven was born on Dec. 12, 1942 at the Kingston Hospital to his parents, Raymond and Nellie Keator Johnson of Chichester, NY. He graduated from Onteora High School in 1961 and received an A.A.S from Ulster County Community College in 1995. Sven was employed as an Insurance Salesman, a manager at Ferroxcube, and as a Master Mechanic for Alpha Portland Cement and Lehigh Portland Cement. He also worked briefly for IBM and later for GreeneCounty Correctional Facility prior to retiring in 2014. During his career, he was known for innovation skills and was able to secure a patent for his designs. Sven will be remembered as a beloved father. He will also be remembered for his sharp intellect, outgoing personality, mechanical abilities, and his love of history. He enjoyed the outdoors immensely and often reminisced about hunting with his sons and fishing with his daughter. He is survived by Hazel Matera and their sons Martin Johnson (Veronica) and David Johnson (Lisa). He is also survived by Kristy Bishop Johnson and their daughter Stacey Johnson (Brian), and several grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 12:30 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. in Saugerties. Rev. Tony Mecca, Pastor of the Saugerties United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment of Cremains will follow in Shandaken Rural Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Buono Funeral Service on Friday from 11:00 AM until 12:30 PM. Social Distancing will be observed and masks will be required for COVID 19. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2649 South Road #101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or www.alz.org
