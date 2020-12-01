WOODSTOCK- Sweetbryar Ludwig, 72, of Woodstock died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Nathan and Esther Sax Deutsch. Sweetbryar was a painter, sculptor, musician, and calligrapher. She left home at 15 in 1964 and came to Woodstock as a mother’s helper. Living here cemented her passions and inclinations towards the creative life. Sweetbryar’s travels took her far. After being a part of San Francisco artists’ scene in the 60s, she returned again to Woodstock in the 70s with her husband and daughter. She also lived in NYC for period of time, becoming a noted calligrapher, having her own business for over 25 years with such clients as The Metropolitan Museum, Tim Burton, and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. She is featured in the book “100 New York Calligraphers.” Sweetbryar returned to Woodstock in 1988, finally purchased her own home in 1999, and has been a vibrant participant in the Woodstock Arts community ever since. She has been a member of Byrdcliffe, WAAM, and The Woodstock School of Arts, and has shown her art at all three institutions, as well as at numerous local venues. She also has performed her music to critical acclaim, and recorded an album of original material. Her family, a tight unit, includes her daughter Acacia and son-in law Jason who run Woodstock’s Rock Academy. Her husband Robin is a well-known goldsmith, who teaches metal arts at Byrdcliffe. Sweetbryar indeed fulfilled her childhood dream, living a totally committed life as an artist and as a Woodstocker. The outpouring of love from her chosen community here and around the world is a testament to her spirit, love, kindness, power and dedicated delight at what she called this “mystical, magical life.”Sweetbryar is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robin Ludwig of Woodstock. She is also survived by a daughter, Acacia Ludwig and her husband Jason Bowman of Woodstock. Sweetbryar is also survived by one grandson, Macky (McKinley Spider); a brother, Barry Deutsch of San Francisco; and an enormous community of friends. A private graveside service will be held at Woodstock Artists Cemetery. A public celebration of Sweetbryar’s life will be held at a later date when all can safely gather. Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Sweetbryar with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Sweetbryar by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/sweetbryar-ludwig