Sylvia Persons PINE HILL- Sylvia Persons, 95, of Pine Hill died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born June 18, 1924 in Binghamton, N.Y.; daughter of the late Anthony and Rose DeDio Peters. Sylvia was an alumnae of the College of St. Rose with a BS in nursing. She had previously worked at the Hospital for Special Surgery and St. Clare’s in Schenectady. She was a Public Health nurse in both Albany and Schenectady. While raising seven children, she earned a Master’s Degree and School Nurse Teacher certification from Russell Sage College in Troy. Sylvia worked many years, and was well respected as school nurse for the Schenectady Public Schools. Following retirement, she and her late husband Ralph relocated to Pine Hill. She was an active supporter of the arts community, avid gardener, with a special green thumb for orchids and African violets. Sylvia had a warm and inviting home that was full of love. She baked for holidays and family gatherings. She was a parishioner and choir member of the St. Francis de Sales Church in Phoenicia. She was a past trustee of the Morton Memorial Library in Pine Hill. Sylvia generously shared her nursing knowledge and skill with friends and neighbors in need. She was the loving matriarch of an ever growing family circle. Surviving are her sons: Michael (Christine), Matthew (Jaqueline) and Mark (Cynthia); daughters: Margaret (Jack) Dee, Marcia Mariani, Michele (John) Wooton; son-in-law, Jacob Arthur; and grandchildren: Nicholas (Katie), Jared, Sarah (Gavin), Michael, Solomon, and Nathanial. Nine great grandchildren and extended grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2013, daughter Mary, and son-in-law Nick. Her funeral procession will form on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, thence to the St. Francis de Sales Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial at the family plot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Schenectady. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family on Sylvia’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 7, 2019