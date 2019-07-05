Home

POWERED BY

Services
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
(845) 688-5500
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
E B Gormley Funeral Home
87 Main St
Phoenicia, NY 12464
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Person
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Person


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Person Obituary
Sylvia Persons PINE HILL- Sylvia Persons, 95, of Pine Hill died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence after a lengthy illness. She was born June 18, 1924 in Binghamton, N.Y.; daughter of the late Anthony and Rose DeDio Peters. Sylvia was an alumnae of the College of St. Rose with a BS in nursing. She had previously worked at the Hospital for Special Surgery and St. Clare’s in Schenectady. She was a Public Health nurse in both Albany and Schenectady. While raising seven children, she earned a Master’s Degree and School Nurse Teacher certification from Russell Sage College in Troy. Sylvia worked many years, and was well respected as school nurse for the Schenectady Public Schools. Following retirement, she and her late husband Ralph relocated to Pine Hill. She was an active supporter of the arts community, avid gardener, with a special green thumb for orchids and African violets. Sylvia had a warm and inviting home that was full of love. She baked for holidays and family gatherings. She was a parishioner and choir member of the St. Francis de Sales Church in Phoenicia. She was a past trustee of the Morton Memorial Library in Pine Hill. Sylvia generously shared her nursing knowledge and skill with friends and neighbors in need. She was the loving matriarch of an ever growing family circle. Surviving are her sons: Michael (Christine), Matthew (Jaqueline) and Mark (Cynthia); daughters: Margaret (Jack) Dee, Marcia Mariani, Michele (John) Wooton; son-in-law, Jacob Arthur; and grandchildren: Nicholas (Katie), Jared, Sarah (Gavin), Michael, Solomon, and Nathanial. Nine great grandchildren and extended grandchildren also survive. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2013, daughter Mary, and son-in-law Nick. Her funeral procession will form on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home, 87 Main St., Phoenicia, thence to the St. Francis de Sales Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial at the family plot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery Schenectady. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home. You may share a special memory with the family on Sylvia’s Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now