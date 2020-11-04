HUNTER- Tammy Lynn TerBush, 48, of Hunter died Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1972 in Westwood, N.J., she is the daughter of Calvin and Shirley (England) Kampff, Sr. She will be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents she is survived by her children, Fenton TerBush, III, Natalie TerBush-Colon, Hailie TerBush-Colon; her grandson, Julian Lewis TerBush; sister, Jennifer Zeboris; and brother, Calvin Kampff, Jr. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit that capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tammy-lynn-terbush