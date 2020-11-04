1/1
Tammy Lynn Terbush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTER- Tammy Lynn TerBush, 48, of Hunter died Sunday Nov. 1, 2020. Born Feb. 14, 1972 in Westwood, N.J., she is the daughter of Calvin and Shirley (England) Kampff, Sr. She will be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents she is survived by her children, Fenton TerBush, III, Natalie TerBush-Colon, Hailie TerBush-Colon; her grandson, Julian Lewis TerBush; sister, Jennifer Zeboris; and brother, Calvin Kampff, Jr. Many nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit that capacity in the funeral home. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tammy-lynn-terbush

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved