WOODLAND VALLEY- Tanya B. Smith, 88, of Woodland Valley Road died at home with family on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. She was born in Manhattan on June 24, 1931. Tanya started coming to the Catskill's to attend Camp Woodland at the age of ten, and eventually became a Camp Counselor, where she met her future husband Bud. She was very active in her community, and had a variety of volunteer activities such as: room mother, many many school adventures, and started the Mah-Jong group at the Phoenicia Library, of which she was always an advocate. When folks think of Tanya, the first thing that comes to mind is what a talented craftswomen she was. Her seamstress experiences include her outfitting the Onteora Central Schools Marching Band, so that they could perform at the Lake Placid Olympics. She was among the charter volunteers at the Shandaken Theatrical Society's costume department. If anything needed alterations, Tanya was the go-to specialist. Additionally she quilted and crocheted many beautiful blankets. Tanya was also had a Catskill's size reputation for her baking abilities. Special chocolate cakes, wedding cakes, and according to the family, probably 8 million birthday cakes! Others affectionately recall that Tanya was a 'force of nature', dynamic & outspoken, loved and respected by all who knew her. She was a teacher's aide at OCS, where she was know as "Sgt. Smith" when she had been assigned hall-duty. She will be greatly missed. Surviving are her sons: Daniel of Clarksville, N.Y., Tracy of Greely, Colo., and Daren of Phoenicia; two daughters, Diana (John) Klippel of Kingston and Tammy Smith Drygas and her husband Lee of Atlanta, Ga.; and eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews, and all those lucky individuals that knew her as "Aunt Tanya". She was predeceased by her husband, DeForrest, in October 2001. A gathering to celebrate and honor will take place at a time to be announced. The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Phoenicia Library at phoenicialibrary.org . You are encouraged to share a special memory on Tanya's Tribute Wall at gormleyfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the E. B. Gormley Funeral Home 87 Main St. Phoenicia. http://www.lastingmemories.com/tanya-b-smith
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 15, 2019