CATSKILL- Teresa Brockway, of Catskill, unexpectedly passed away peacefully at home.She was born Nov. 12, 1933 in Catskill; the daughter of the late Harold and Theresa (Conarpe) Miller. Teresa enjoyed working at many establishments in the food service industry for many years, prior to her retirement at age 80. She loved her daily interactions with people, as it was part of her personality; always smiling, laughing, joking, and conversing with her patrons. She was predeceased by her husband George Brockway on July 19, 2002; brothers and sisters, Patsy Miller, Margaret Carney, Lucy Horacek, Mary Macarelli, Anna Dedrick; and companion, Robert McManus. Teresa is survived by three sons, Dennis J. Brockway and wife Lisa of Perry, Ga.; Dale R. Brockway and wife Randi of Somers, Conn.; and David A. Brockway and companion, Mary Hiatt of Leeds; two daughters, Darlene M. Myer and husband Scott of Catskill and Diana L. Brockway-Sutherland and husband Wayne of Athens; 11 grandchildren, Michael Connolly and wife Lauren, Lauren Brockway and fiancé Joe; Amber Brockway, Chelsea Brockway, Rachel Myer, Jaime Brockway, Moriah Brockway, Liana Brockway, Cory Sutherland, Samantha Sutherland, Brian Monsees; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, William Miller; three sisters-in-law, Pearl Brockway, Carol Miller, and Dianne Miller; Robert McManus’ daughter, Lori McManus; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Relatives and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Traver & McCurry Funeral Home, 234 Jefferson Heights, Catskill. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Reverend Catherine E. Schuyler officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Catskill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Town of Catskill Ambulance, in support of the Town of Catskill Ambulance Employee Benefit Fund; c/o Chief George Jeune. http://www.lastingmemories.com/teresa-brockway
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 28, 2019