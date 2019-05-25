Home

Teresa Terpening Obituary
Teresa Terpening KINGSTON-Teresa Terpening, 51, of Kingston died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at HealthAlliance Hospital, Broadway Campus. Born June 28, 1967 in Kingston, the daughter of Kenneth and Edna (Peterson) Terpening. Teresa was employed by Anytime Home Care. She was generous, sweet and kind to everyone and loved outdoor gardening. She is survived by her children, Jeremy Hahn (Patricia Storms), Kayla Smith and her husband Brian, Gilberto Alvarez, III (Katia Amaral) and Jasmine Terpening; her brothers, Lester, Kenneth and Wayne Terpening. Six grandchildren also survive. Her sister, Katherine Terpening died previously. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Prayers will be shared at 7 p.m..
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 26, 2019
