Teri Vansteenburg

Teri Vansteenburg Obituary
KINGSTON- Teri Vansteenburg, 71, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2020. Teri was born in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Rudolph and Emma Tresaloni. She was predeceased by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband, Eugene. They shared over 40 years of happiness together. Teri leaves behind many loving relatives, who will miss her dearly. Services will be held at a later date by the family. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Teri's name to your local Humane Society or SPCA. http://www.lastingmemories.com/teri-vansteenburg
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
