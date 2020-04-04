|
WOODSTOCK- Terry passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born June 23, 1938. Terry was loved and is missed by his loving wife of 62 years, Charlene; his children, Rhonda and Chuck(Terry); and four grandchildren, Rochelle, Heather, Brittany, and Ryan. Terry was a beloved adult Sunday school teacher. He loved God with his whole heart. He wanted all to know of God’s love and desire for a personal relationship with each of us. From Terry’s Sunday school lesson for Sunday April 4th: “I believe an eternal relationship with God describes both the present and future benefits we receive from Him. He will bless and help us in this life and we’ll enjoy eternity with Him.” Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lomontville Assembly of God Church. http://www.lastingmemories.com/terrence-green
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 5, 2020