KINGSTON-Terry L. Davis, Sr. 67, a lifelong resident of Kingston passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at HealthAlliance Hospital:Broadway Campus. Born Nov. 18, 1952 in Kingston; he is the son of Geraldine Anne (Sleight) Davis and the late Walter Leroy Davis. Terry served our country in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He worked locally as a truck driver for Ulster Greene ARC. A sports fanatic, Terry was a New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Steelers Fan, in his earlier years he was active in the Kingston Knothole League as both a coach and umpire and was also an avid bowler. A past member of Ulster Hose Co. 5 and A.H. Wicks Fire Departments, he had a dry sense of humor and always wanted to make people laugh. Surviving are his sons, Terry Edward Davis of Winter Park, Fla., Michael Davis (Christyl), Terry L. Davis, Jr. (Danielle Schott), Nicholas Davis all of Kingston. Grandchildren Karleigh, Parker and Landon, one sister and brother Bonnie Plantyn (Donny) of N. Bellmore, Stevan Davis (Mary) of Mt. Marion. His former wife Cindy Raftery as well as many nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Hill S-1 and S-2, especially Davi Faulkner, for their care of Terry. In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brothers Barry W. Davis and Timothy J. Davis. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday 10 AM at the funeral home. Face coverings are required and social distancing may limit the capacity in the funeral home. Burial with military honors to follow at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.