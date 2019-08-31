|
Theodore J. Macenka HURLEY-Theodore J. Macenka, 90, of Sheryl Street, Hurley died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at Archcare at Ferncliff Nursing Home. Born Dec. 15, 1928 in Lansford, Pa. he was the son of the late Joseph and Maria (Pekarik) Macenka. Ted served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Air radarman on a Lockheed P-2 Neptune, Flying missions over the North Atlantic and Mediterranean during the beginning of the Korean War. He was graduate of Temple University and then began his career at IBM in Bath, Maine. He was appointed to a position on the Sage Project for the United States Strategic Air Command. Ted transferred to Kingston where he remained until his retirement. A member of the IBM Quarter Century Club, an avid fisherman, active in his children’s activities including scouting, the Coleman High School children’s theater and Hurley Girls Softball. Volunteered at the Saint Joseph’s Parish Picnic and the Hurley Corn Festival and was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers fan. He is survived by his two children; son Mark J. Macenka, and his wife Lisel of Brookline, Mass.; daughter Dru Macenka of Hurley, N.Y. Grandchildren; Isabel, Caleb, Elizabeth and Catherine Macenka. Grand-Dog Silver, nephew Michael and niece Tammy Macenka also survive. He was predeceased by his wife Elaine Macenka who died Aug. 1, 2019. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Joseph’s Church on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 1, 2019