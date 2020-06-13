Theodore R. Woerner
FLORIDA-Theodore R. Woerner, age 86 and formally from Kissimmee, Fla., passed away quietly on March 5, 2020 at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Defuniak Springs, Fla. He is survived by his loving wife Dollie of 67 years, his two daughters: Debra Hebb and Patricia English. His other two children Robert J. Woerner and Bertha R. Woerner had Both preceded him in death. “Teddy” was born and raised in Kingston, N.Y. and has two remaining sisters still residing here: Florence Jones and Elenore Ayers. He was a long time resident of Kissimmee, Fla. until moving to Crestview, Fla. in 2018. Ted was a retired USAF tech sgt and Vietnam Veteran. He will live on in the hearts of his wife, daughters, sisters, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.As requested, Ted was cremated and there will be a MEMORIAL MASS held Saturday, 28 Nov. 2020 at 1 p.m. Mass will be at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 550 Adams Drive Crestview, Fla. 32536. POC: Patricia English;Penglish1979@gmail.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theodore-r-woerner

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Memorial Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
