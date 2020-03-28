Home

A Carr & Son Funeral Home
65 Lucas Ave
Kingston, NY 12401
(845) 331-0625
Theresa A. America

Theresa A. America Obituary
HURLEY- Theresa A. America, 93, of Ten Broeck Center, formerly of Hurley, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1926 in Wellsville, N.Y.; the daughter of the late Leo and Margaret (Nugent) McGinnis.She grew up in the Genesee area of Pennsylvania where she studied secretarial skills. Later, afte World War II, she married her husband, John J. America. After moving to the Kingston area, she worked in the Admissions Office at Benedictine Hospital before working for various other doctors’ offices. She enjoyed sewing and knitting for her children and grandchildren. She had a green thumb and loved gardening. She spent many of her retirement years traveling the country in her camper with her husband John. Theresa is survived by her children, John J. America, Jr., and his wife Anne of St. Louis, Mo., Kathy Haver and her husband Greg of Hurley, Linda Scofield and her husband John of Kingston, Robert M. America of Indianappolis, Ind.; her daughter-in-law, Paula America of Kingston; her grandchildren, Alison Guimont, Teresa Kaplan, Nicole Wood, Matthew Serini, Lauren Bernstein, Jennifer America, John America, Brian America, Colleen Figiel, Ryan Haver, Jacob America, Nicholas America, and Molly Roman; 12 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; her sisters, Joan Close and Patty Wolfe; as well as many neices and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her son, William G. America, and her siblings, Catherine McGinnis, Mary Burke, Daniel McGinnis, and Dennis McGinnis. Arrangements entrusted to A. Carr & Son Funeral Home, 65 Lucas Ave., Kingston, N.Y. In the interest of public safety and in accordance with New York State’s Executive Order in response to the Corona virus, the service and burial in Hurley Cemetery, will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . A tribute for Theresa may be found at www.CarrFH.com, where you may leave memories and expressionsof sympathy for her family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-a-america
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 29, 2020
