|
|
SHANDAKEN- Theresa A. Strauss, 86, of Creek Side Dr. died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at her residence, peacefully surrounded by her family.Born June 25, 1933 in Queens, N.Y.; she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Ryan.An area resident for many years she was an active member of St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church where she had served as Past President of the Ladies of LaSallete Society and taught religious education, and also was an active member of the Shandaken Senior Citizens. An avid bowler, she belonged to the Monday Bowling League at Mid City Lanes, enjoyed bingo, andtraveling to dog shows. She enjoyed traveling abroad and within the United States with her husband, and spending time with her family.Predeceased by her husband, Henry J. Strauss in 2018, survivors include a son, Joseph (Kim) Strauss of W. Shokan, and two daughters: Barbara VanBlarcum (Ray Scarth) of Big Indian and Karen (John) Steketee of Arkville; 7 grandchildren: Jennifer, Joanne, Amy, Kevin, Joseph, John, and Julia; one great-grandchild, Gillianna. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The Strauss Family would like to thank Hospice of Ulster County and suggest any donations in her memory be made to them.Her Funeral Procession will form 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the E.B. Gormley Funeral Home, Main St., Phoenicia thence to St. Francis deSales where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will follow in St. Francis deSales Cemetery. Friends will be receivedFriday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared on Theresa’s Tribute Wall at GormleyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-a-strauss
Published in the Daily Freeman on Nov. 28, 2019