LAKE KATRINE-Theresa Curci passed away at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home on June 20, 2020 at the young age of 87. Theresa was born to Patrick and Jessie (Connley) Downey on Sept. 26, 1932. Survived by her husband of 68 years, John Curci, one son, and two daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. While doing all this, Terry cared for 28 foster children. My Gal was a wonderful person and will be dearly missed by all. Cremation arrangements were under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com
A memorial service will be held at a later date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-curci