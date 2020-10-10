1/1
Theresa Dagis
SAUGERTIES- Theresa Dagis, 90, left this earthly realm on Oct. 6, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. She was born in New York City on April 21, 1930 to the late Vito and Anna Cicero Faccilonga. Theresa was a long time parishioner of the Saugerties Congregational Church and worked many years with the U.S. Postal Service. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined and never lost her gentle spirit and kindness. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. She had the will to live and to enjoy her growing family of great grandchildren. Theresa was predeceased by her husband George Walter Dagis. Theresa is survived by her sons, George and Charles; her daughter, JoAnn; son-in-law, Joseph; daughters-in-law, Karen and Laurie; as well as her grandchildren, Denali, Joseph, Charles, Teressa, Alison, Jessica, Melissa, George, Richard; and great-grandchildren, Lea, Charlotte, Graham, Joseph, and Cassius. A memorial service will be planned at a later date when she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, friend, and soul mate George. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence can be shared on her Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-dagis

Published in the Daily Freeman from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc.
45 John Street
Saugerties, NY 12477
(845) 246-5111
