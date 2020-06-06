Theresa F. Cafaldo Fabiano
1931 - 2020
GLASCO-Theresa F. Cafaldo Fabiano died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Ten Broeck Commons Nursing Home in Lake Katrine, She was 88 years old.Born Sept. 26, 1931 in Glasco, she was the daughter of the late Frank Cafaldo and the late Alvay Ferraro Cafaldo. On October 13, 1956 she married Ernie Fabiano. In addition to raising a family, Theresa worked for various local business over the years including State Sports in Saugerties, as a seamstress at R & F Dress Factory, as a lunchroom monitor for Riccardi School and as a school bus driver. She was a Parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Glasco, active in the Altar Rosary Society as well as the Saugerties Columbiettes. Also, she was a member of the Saugerties Senior Citizens and the Red Hatters. Survivors include her husband Ernie; her son Michael and his fiancé Teresa Sykes, her son Ernie Jr. and his wife Sue; her niece Elvira Gentile with whom she had a special bond and many other nieces and nephews. She was pre-decease by her sister Lucy Cafaldo Savenelli and her brother Guido Cafaldo. A Funeral Procession will form 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Buono Funeral Service, Inc., in Saugerties, and proceed to St. Mary of the Snow Cemetery where an 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service and interment will take place. Friends may call Sunday 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Monday 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Buono Funeral Service, Inc. Visitors must practice Social Distancing which may limit capacity inside at times and all Visitors must bring and wear a face covering. Please offer your condolences for Theresa and her family online at www.BuonoFuneralService.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-f-cafaldo-fabiano

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
