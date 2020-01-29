|
ROSENDALE- Theresa M. Cuff, 66, of Rosendale died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 202,0 at her home. She was born in Brooklyn March 1, 1953 a daughter of Ethel M. O'Leary Navarra and the late Ernest A. Navarra. A long time area resident Terry was the self employed owner of Theresa Cuff Realty. She had previously served as President for the Ulster County Board of Realtors, and was the Past President of the Catholic Daughters of America in Kingston. Terry was also President of her families food concession business. In addition to her mother of Ulster Park, she is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frank Cuff, Sr.; three sons, Frankie Cuff, Jr. and Jessica of Ulster Park, Christopher Cuff and Danielle of Port Ewen, and Ernie Cuff and Emily Clausi, of Kingston; a sister, JoAnn Navarra of Rosendale; two brothers, Ernest Navarra, Linda, of Rosendale and Vincent Navarra of Accord. Also survived by grandchildren, Abagael, Aiden, Olivia, Emma, Mia, Lily; and several nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., 2053 Route 32, Rosendale. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Rosendale. Rev. John Kearney will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home on Friday 4 to 7 p.m. The family suggest memorial donations to Bloomington Fire - Department Commitment to Kids, P.O. Box 223, Bloomington, N.Y., 12411. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-m-cuff
Published in the Daily Freeman on Jan. 31, 2020