HURLEY-Theresa Mae Pilz, 94, of Hurley, N.Y., passed away Saturday September 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter G. Pilz and the daughter of the late Lillian M. and Robert Clark of Port Ewen, N.Y. Theresa was raised in Port Ewen where she attended Port Ewen School No. 13. She graduated from M.J.M. School in 1942 and later from Palmer Briggs Beauty School in Albany, N.Y. in 1943 where she worked at the school as an associate teacher. Theresa returned to Port Ewen and worked for Charlie and Edith Hungoford. In 1959 she opened her own beauty shop called “Cissy’s Beauty Shop” on Wrentham St. until her retirement in 1974. In her younger years she was a senior girl scout and became a leader. In Port Ewen she was called Cissy, her older brother gave her that name. When she moved to Hurley, they called her Terry, and that stayed with her the rest of her life. She was a dedicated Fire Auxiliary member in Port Ewen, joined Ulster Hose No. 5 in 1959 and was a life member. She was a life member of Hurley Auxiliary and was vice president for many years. She was a life member of Ulster County Ladies Auxiliary. Chaplain for many years and a delegate to the state and Hudson Valley and Ulster ladies Auxiliary. Life member of Hudson Valley Ladies Auxiliary joined in 1974 and held many committees, County VP for Ulster County Conductress, Chaplain, Historian Life member of Ladies Auxiliary of the Fireman’s association of the State on N.Y. She also filled in as chaplain many times, she joined in 1983. She was also a life member of the state of NY Fire Chaplains Association, Member of the Hurley Library, Hurley Senior Citizens, Past member of Hurley Community Service Club, and a member of St. Josephs Church & Hurley Mission. She is survived by her brother, Robert J. Clark of Kingston, her sister-in-law Anna Wamsley of Hurley, her dear aunts, Kay O’Brien of Connelly and Louise Clark of Port Ewen, as well as many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Entrusted to the care of Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, 326 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y. 12401 where family and friends may visit on Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you would like to attend the calling hours, please reserve your space here: https://app.planhero.com/gatherings/6605-theresa-pilz-calling-hours
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401. Burial will follow in Hurley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to; Hurley Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 181, Hurley, N.Y. 12443, Ulster Hose No. 5 Ladies Aux., 830 Ulster Ave., Kingston, N.Y. 12401, or St. Joseph’s Church, 242 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y. 12401. To leave an expression of sympathy for the family,please visit www.KeyserFuneralService.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-mae-pilz