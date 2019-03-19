|
|
Theresa Palladino LAKE KATRINE- Theresa Palladino, 84, of Kingston, died March 18, 2019, at Ten Broeck Commons Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in Lake Katrine, surrounded by her loving family. Theresa was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Kingston to the late Santo “Sam” and Frances (Sottile) Clausi. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Kingston, and was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1952. She was employed by Barclay’s Bank and Robert Hall in Kingston and later worked for NYS Senator E. Arthur Gray. Theresa was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church and a member of the Ladies Society of Santa Maria. Theresa is survived by her husband, Eugene G. Palladino, whom she married on Jan. 30, 1954; four children, Michael Palladino (Linda) of Kingston, Philip Palladino (Melissa) of Kingston, Vincent Palladino (Tracey) of Kingston, and Gina Longtoe of Kingston. Six grandchildren, Beth Anne Maxim, Michael Palladino, Jr., Andrea Boughton, Nicole Ryan, Carly Palladino, Matthew Longtoe; seven great-grandchildren, Luca Maxim, Sheala and Jayson Palladino, Myles and Carter Boughton, Michael Ryan, Mila Palladino; sister-in-law, Linda Clausi; brother-in-law, Mario Palladino; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Theresa was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Clausi; her son, Thomas Andrew Palladino; her great-grandson, Brayden Ryan; and her son-in-law, Arthur Longtoe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Church on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. Inurnment to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to Kingston Catholic School, 235 Wall St., Kingston, N.Y., 12401. Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home is honored to assist the Palladino family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Palladino family by visiting www.simpsongaus.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 20, 2019