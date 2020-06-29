KINGSTON- Theresa Rose Conlin, 91, of Kingston died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the loving presence of her son Brian at home. Born Jan. 10, 1929 in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Hines) McGowan. Theresa was employed for IBM in the shipping department for many years. Theresa was a parishioner of Saint Joseph's where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. Surviving are her children, Linda Horowitz and her husband Fred, Peggy Bell, Timothy Conlin, Mary Beth Allen and her husband David, Brian Conlin, Terri Bouck and her husband Steve; her sister, Colleen Schoonmaker; her grandchildren, Derek Horowitz, Kim Bell, Jamie Rose Conlin, Maggie Conlin, Kaitlyn Rose Allen, Spencer Allen, David Allen, Stephen Bouck and Matthew Bouck; her great-grandchildren, Landon and Tyler; and great-great grandchild, Colton. Many nieces, nephews, and her loving caregiver Narianna Drake also survive. Theresa's husband, Joseph Conlin, Sr.; son, Joseph Conlin, Jr.; daughter, Cathleen Halbert; granddaughter, Leia Davide; sister, Mary Bradley; and brothers, William, Frances, Thomas, Donald, John (her twin), and Kenneth McGowan all died previously. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday at Saint Joseph's Church. Burial will follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery. Face covering and social distancing will be required. In memory of Theresa the family asks that you take some time and visit someone elderly. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-rose-conlin
Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.