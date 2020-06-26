Theresa S. Wachtel
SAUGERTIES-Theresa S. Wachtel, 92, of Barclay Lane, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Kingston City Hospital. She was born Aug. 9, 1927 in Glasco the daughter of the late Anthony and Madeline Scarselli Cafaldo. A lifetime area resident, family was extremely important to her as was her NY Mets and trips to Bingo and the Casino. Predeceased by her husband, Hyman Wachtel in 1992, survivors include a son, Mark and his wife Lisa Wachtel of Saugerties and a daughter, Karen and her husband Tim Backus of Saugerties; sister, Rita Misasi of Saugerites; five grandchildren: Sierra and her husband Bryan Burt of Saugerties, Kyle Wachtel of Hoboken, N.J., Sean Wachtel of Brooklyn, Cory and Christopher Backus both of Saugerties; three great-grandchildren: Marlee, Raina, Sylvie Burt and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Rose Gambino. For those comfortable but not expected, Theresa’s visitation will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Her funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Barclay Heights. For the purpose of public safety for those in attendance, masks will be required. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Theresa’s Tribute Wall atSeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/theresa-s-wachtel

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
