STAMFORD, N.Y.- Thomas A. Neff, 86, of Stamford, N.Y., died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home. He was born in Kingston Nov. 29, 1933; a son of the late Wilfred H. and Margaret H. Bush Neff. Thomas grew up on the family farm in High Falls and after graduating college he became an accountant. He relocated to NYC where he worked at several financial institutions. Thomas was also a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. After his retirement 21 years ago Thomas moved to Stamford where he enjoyed skiing, biking and was a member of the American Legion. He is survived by a brother, Wilfred Neff and his wife Susan of High Falls; three nieces, Jean Marie Nickerson of Tillson, Jennifer Ellen Schatzel of Stone Ridge, Debra Susan Warnke of Albany; and a nephew, Louis John Neff of High Falls. A brother, David Neff, and two sisters, Margaret O'Hara and Mary Ellen Joray, all died previously. Graveside funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Peter's Cemetery in Rosendale. Rev. Edmund Burke, pastor of St. Peter's Church will officiate. Military Honors by Rosendale - Tillson Post 1219 will also be at the cemetery. Arrangements are by the George J. Moylan Funeral Home, Inc., Rosendale. (www.GJMoylanFuneralHome.com) http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-a-neff
Published in the Daily Freeman on Feb. 25, 2020
