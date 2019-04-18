Home

Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
Graveside service
Following Services
Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery
Thomas Appa Jr.


Thomas Appa Jr. Obituary
Thomas Appa, Jr. KINGSTON- Thomas Appa, Jr., 50, of Fairview Avenue, Kingston, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus. Born March 17, 1969 in Kingston he is the son of Linda (Temple) Hayman and the late Thomas Appa Sr. He is the step son of Richard J. Hayman. Thomas was house painter for various construction companies throughout the area. In addition to his mother Linda and step father Richard he is survived by his daughter, Sarah Thomas; his brother, Richard J. Hayman and his wife Lisa; and sister, Kelly Clum and her husband Brian. Two granddaughters, Paige and Madison, as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles, also survive. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home Inc. www.jvlea hyfh.com Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will take place following visitation at Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 19, 2019
