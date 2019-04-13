|
|
Thomas P. Biscoglio SAUGERTIES-Thomas P. Biscoglio, 38, of Rivka Rd. died Friday, April 12, 2019 after a five year battle with cancer. Born July 24, 1980 in Kingston, the son of Arthur and Lynn Biscoglio. A Graduate of Saugerties High School Class of 1999 he entered the U.S. Air Force where he forged a career as a jet mechanic. He was employed at Colonial Subaru in Kingston for over 15 years, achieving a level of Master Mechanic. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, and as a youth, belonged to the Boy Scouts and enjoyed their camping activities. He also loved music, playing his trumpet in the school band, and, his drums at several local performances. He was a member of the Kingston Dart League and a member of the Saugerties Reformed Church where he had served for a time on the consistory. Besides his parents of Saugerties, survivors include five brothers: Eric, Alex, Christopher, Vincent and Matthew Biscoglio. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and his beloved German Shepherd dog, Riggs, his canine son also survive. His Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Interment will follow in the Ulster County Veteran’s Cemetery in New Paltz. Friends will be received Tuesday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Tom’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 14, 2019