Thomas C. Apjohn RHINEBECK- Thomas C. Apjohn, 76, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at home in Rhinebeck. Born May 25, 1943 in Catskill, he was the son of Cecil and Helen Apjohn. Tom worked for Silverlake Dairy in Red Hook for many years and has continued to work at Holy Cow in Red Hook. He also worked for the Town of Milan Highway Department. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Elise (Lamoureux) Apjohn of Rhinebeck; a son Darin Apjohn; stepchildren Kimberly Foster, Doris Myhand, and Kenneth Grey. He is also survived by a close friend Mary Powers and her children Jeramiah, William and Sparrow. He was predeceased by a son Thomas Apjohn Calling Hours are Thursday, August 29th, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 27, 2019