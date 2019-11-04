|
|
KINGSTON- Thomas C. Harvey, VI, 39, died suddenly Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born May 20, 1980 in Kingston; he is the son of Thomas C. Harvey, V, and Debra Hart Harvey.
For over 20 years, Tom worked for Bard College in Red Hook. Family always came first, he is fondly remembered as a jokester who enjoyed camping with family and friends. An avid KISS fan and Denver Broncos fan, Tom also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his wife, Jennifer (Cruz) Harvey; two children, Thomas C. Harvey, VII, and Natalie A. Harvey; brothers and sisters, Crystal Harvey (Christian Santiago), Amanda Greco and her husband Eric, Travis C. Harvey; nieces and nephews, Gavin Santiago, Lily and Emma Greco; maternal grandfather, Carl B. Hart and his wife Terry Hart; and father and mother-in-law, Sharon and Santiago "Chino" Cruz. Brothers and sisters-in-law, other nieces, nephews, and cousins, also survive. A special recognition to his feline and canine companions: Payton, Eli, Emily, and the late Tino.
Tom's maternal grandmother, Evelyn H. Hart, and paternal grandparents, Thomas C. Harvey, IV, and Rose Burgos, predeceased him.
Funeral arrangements were held under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. A service was held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Burial took place in the St. Mary's Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or consider a donation in Thomas' memory to R.Y.A.N. (Raising Your Awareness about Narcotics) 1568 State Route 32 Saugerties, N.Y., 12477.
Published in Daily Freeman on Nov. 4, 2019