KERHONKSON- Thomas C. ‘Fred’ Miller of Kerhonkson, N.Y., died on Nov. 7, 2020 at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1961 in Hudson, N.Y., to Joan Calhoun Miller and the late Thayer Miller. Besides his mother, Thomas is survived by his brothers: Michael Miller (LuAnn) of Accord, Dennis Miller (Jane), and Daniel Miller, and his sisters, Patricia Atkins (Ernest) and Cathaleen Lightstone (Lance) all of Kerhonkson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to H.B. Humiston Funeral Home, 30 42nd St., Kerhonkson. A memorial gathering and interment will be in the West Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson, N.Y., at a later date. To send a personal condolence to Thomas’ family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-c-miller