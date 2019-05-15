|
Thomas H. Jameson
KINGSTON- Thomas H. Jameson, 76, of Kingston, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Albany Medical Center.
Born in Providence, R.I., he was a son of the late Donald and Barbara Brightman Jameson.
Tom was a heating and air conditioning designer and retired from Jeff Lowe Plumbing & Heating in 2008.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara, of Kingston; three sons, Robert Jameson and his wife Danette of Orlando, Fla., Jon Jameson and his wife Wendy of Esopus, Brian Jameson and his wife Kim of Poughkeepsie; and a brother, Bruce Jameson and his wife Cheryl of Hawaii. Five grandchildren, one niece, and two nephews also survive.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a brother, William Jameson.
The family will receive friends at the Simpson-Gaus Funeral Home, 411 Albany Ave., on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Wiltwyck Cemetery.
Published in Daily Freeman on May 15, 2019