SAUGERTIES- Thomas J. O’Bryan, 66, of Churchland Road died Monday, March 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 20, 1953 in Kingston; he was the son of Henry O’Bryan and the late Teresa Iconetti O’Bryan. A lifetime area resident, he was employed at Costanzi Crane & Rigging/Ayvee Construction for over 40 years as a laborer, heavy equipment and crane operator. He was a member of the SAA playing in the mens softball league and co-ed volleyball leagues with is wife. His true passion was operating heavy equipment. Tom loved the outdoors, always building or making projects with his grandchildren. Tom found peace and great joy camping with family and friends. Survivors besides his father, include his wife, Sondra “Soni” O’Bryan, three children: John O’Bryan of East Kingston, Michael Bollin, and Jennifer (Kenny) Fellows both of Saugerties;na brother, Michael of Hyde Park; two sisters, Mary (Rocco) Secreto of the town of Ulster and Kathleen (Robert) Friedlander of Kerhonkson; three grandchildren: Amanda and Nicolas Fellows and Scarlett O’Bryan; and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Procession will form 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow Roman Catholic Church where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Family suggests donations in his memory be made to the SAA or the Hospice of the Hudson Valley. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-j-obryan
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 18, 2020