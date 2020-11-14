MANASSAS, VA.- Thomas James Miller, Jr. (Tom or Tommy), 60, of Manassas, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 28, 2020 after a courageous battle against COVID-19. Tom was born in Saugerties, N.Y., to Thomas James Miller, Sr., and Joyce Elaine (Knecht) Miller on Jan. 9, 1960. Tom graduated from Saugerties Senior High in 1979 where he ran cross country and was a NY State Wrestling Champion in the 105 lb. Division. Tom’s love of sports and an active lifestyle continued into adulthood where he achieved a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwan Do and was a franchisee of Smith’s Karate in Martinsburg, W.Va. In the 1980s, Tom was married to Vickie (Repp) Tegeler and raised two sons,Josh and Matt, in Hagerstown, Md. Tom was heavily involved in the lives of his children and, in more recent years, could be found on the sidelines cheering on his grandchildren. Tom attended Mountain State University, majoring in Organizational Leadership in the Associates program. He worked at Hagerstown Lumber, Terminix, Dixie-Narco, Frito-Lay Inc., and Shockey Precast Group. In 2003, he joined Lockheed Martin and was a Lieutenant for the Guard Force, a Document Control Specialist, and a Security Specialist. For the last five years, Tom worked as a Security Professional for ManTech International where he was entrusted to protect the nation’s most sensitive information, always going Above and Beyond. Despite having a full-time job with ManTech, Tom also worked part-time at Mister Kleen in the evenings and on weekends. Tom was an active member of Christ Chapel in Woodbridge, Va. He is preceded in death by Joyce Elaine (Knecht) Miller, mother; Albert Miller, grandfather; Lillian Miller, grandmother; Robert Miller, uncle; Lillian Miller, aunt; Mark Miller, cousin; and David McLeod, brother-in-law. Tom is survived by his wife, Paula, of Manassas, Va.; two sons, Joshua Miller (Amy) of Hagerstown, Md., and Matthew Miller (Adri) of Chesapeake, Va.; four siblings, Chris Miller (Kathy) of Waynesboro, Pa., Dawn McLeod of Umatilla, Fla., Dorene Bruno (Jeff) of Summerfield, Fla., and Adrian Miller (Deborah) of Braselton, Ga.; his father, Thomas Miller, Sr. (Ruth) of Saugerties, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Ella, Bryce, Lilly and Paxton; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be laid to rest at Blue Mountain Cemetery in Saugerties, N.Y., during a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that all donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation – Team BAM in honor of Tom’s grandson, Bryce. Donations can be made via this link (http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/TomMillerTeamBAM
