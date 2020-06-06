Thomas "T.K." Kozlowski
1959 - 2020
KINGSTON-Thomas "T.K." Kozlowski, 61, of Kingston died Monday June 1, 2020 at Westchester Medical Center. Born Feb.13, 1959 in Kingston, the son of the late John F. and Joan (Fisher) Kozlowski. T.K. worked at Dyno Nobel as a line worker for many years. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed watching baseball and football and his favorite teams were the New York Mets and New York Giants. He enjoyed having a drink any day that ended in a "Y". He is survived by his daughters Ashley Kozlowski of Saugerties and her fiancé Michael Quick, Jr., Heather Kozlowski; son John Kozlowski. His grandson Kayden Quick; niece and Goddaughter Christina Kozlowski and her fiancé Eric Lancaster; sisters Teri Ann Kozlowski and Maryanne Studt, cousin and long-time friend Pat Tucker. Two Godchildren as well as many other nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Stephan, John, and Daniel Kozlowski. Cremation and memorial arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com Inurnment Saint Mary's Cemetery Thursday June 11th at 1 p.m. Family requests that you dress casually. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-tk-kozlowski

Published in the Daily Freeman from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Inurnment
01:00 PM
Saint Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. - Kingston
27 Smith Avenue
Kingston, NY 12401
845 331-3272
