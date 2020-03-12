|
|
KINGSTON- Thomas M. Iapoce, 81, of Kingston, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born on Feb. 20, 1939 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Michael Iapoce and was raised in Ashokan, N.Y., by Alfred and Elizabeth Iapoce after his father’s death in 1944. After graduating from Onteora High School, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Airforce, where he served his country for four years. After completing his military service, he enjoyed two careers working for UPS (20 years) and The Department of Corrections (21 years). Additionally, in 1980 he started his own company, “Eagle Crest Apartments”, in which he owned and renovated local properties throughout Kingston. Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children, grandchildren and friends. He was a co-founder of the “Ashokan Archers”, a hunting club that provided fellow outdoorsmen of all ages the opportunity to learn and utilize their skills in the world of Archery. He was a devout parishioner at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and for many years coordinated the weekly collections for the parish. He will be remembered for his never-ending smile, contagious laugh, sense of humor, and ability to tell a story that kept his listeners begging for more. Tom is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Louise, of 57 years; sons, Joseph, Thomas, and Darren (predeceased); two daughter-in-laws, Karen and Carolyn; and five beloved grandchildren, Kaytlin, Christian, Shelby, Nicholas, and Sydney, all of whom he was extremely proud of. He is also survived by his brothers, John Iapoce and his wife Liz, Richard “Buddy” Iapoce (predeceased) and his wife Kay; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins that adored him dearly. The Iapoce family would like to recognize all the caregivers that provided exceptional care and support for him during these two difficult years. A heartfelt thank you to the team from Hudson Valley Hospice, St. Peter’s ALS Clinic, Home Healthcare & Companion Agency; and Albany VA for your kindness, support and devotion to caring for others. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. The funeral procession will form on Monday at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. St. Joseph's Church. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Peter’s ALS Clinic-19 Warehouse Row, Albany, N.Y., 12205 or Hudson Valley Hospice- 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., 12601. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-m-iapoce
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 14, 2020