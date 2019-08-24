|
Thomas M. Torkilson KINGSTON- Thomas M. Torkilson, Jr., age 70, of Pine Grove Avenue, Kingston, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Born in Staten Island on Nov. 24, 1948; he is the son of the late Thomas M. Torkilson, Sr., and Amy E (Hitchcock) Torkilson Lang. Tom enjoyed working with his friends in Engineering Services at New York Stewart International Airport for many years. He was an avid photographer and fine woodworker, and a supporter of The Thomas Cole Museum in Catskill, N.Y. Tom loved spending Friday nights with his friends at Le Canard Enchaine. Surviving are his sister, Elizabeth T. Murray and her husband Richard of Malta, N.Y., and his dear friend of many years, Julie Alberts. A brother, Edward A. Torkilson, passed away in 2015. Cremation arrangements are private and under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston, N.Y. www.jvleahyfh.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on Aug. 25, 2019