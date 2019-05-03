|
|
Thomas M. Sullivan, Sr. CATSKILL- Thomas M. Sullivan, Sr., 65, of Catskill died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Born June 3, 1953 in Waltham, Mass.; he was the son of the late Philip A. and Joan I (Lawrence) Sullivan. Surviving is his wife, Tammy L. Sullivan; his children: Philip Sullivan, Thomas M. Sullivan and his wife Meaghan, Kathryn Krom and her husband Peter, Timothy Marquart and his wife Christine, and Christina Marquart; his grandchildren: Kayleigh McGinnis, Max and Kiley Krom, Kayleigh and Rylee Marquart, Ziomyra “CiCi” and Seth Marquart; and his siblings, Kathleen Ball (William), Patricia Clausi, Mary Naccarato (Stephen), Kevin Sullivan (Kathy), Brenda Fortner (Jack), Joan Deuire (John), Irene Stauble (Paul), and Eileen Hofbauer (he was predeceased by his brother in law Theodore Hofbauer). Tom has far too many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends to count. Tom worked as a butcher for years at Governor Clinton Market and Grand Union before becoming a manager at Walmart for 18 years. He also worked for H & H Environmental for a short time, a position he greatly enjoyed. Tom was a loving husband and father. He so enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, golfer, motorcyclist, and outdoorsman, never afraid to step up to lead an adventure. As an adult, the fun and sort of mischievousness he displayed as a kid still lingered in the background and so many lives were richer because of it. Tom was a multi-talented man. He loved carpentry, landscaping, cooking, entertaining (especially pool parties), and music. Those who knew him surely know he did it all well. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. www.jvlea hyfh.com. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. A procession will form Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church at 11 a.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, Ill., 60631.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 4, 2019