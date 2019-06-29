|
|
Thomas Patrick Skelly Bothell, WASH.- Thomas Patrick Skelly, 58, of Bothell, Wash., and a previous resident of Red Hook, N.Y., passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds, Wash. Born May 13, 1961, in Troy, N.Y., he was the son of the late Donald and Marilyn (Herbert) Skelly. Tom married Bonnie Hugick on Aug. 13, 1988. Prior to taking a pause on his career in the early 2000’s to take care of his family and become a stay at home dad, Tom was a Sales manager for Furman Lumber in Billerica, Mass. Tom spent many years as the homemaker for his family, taking care of his two children and most recently 93 year old mother in law, Irene Hugick. His unique fashion sense and ability to bring people joy and laughter will be remembered by many of his friends and family. In addition to his wife Bonnie, Tom is survived by his two children, Thomas II and Leah, of Seattle, Wash.; his siblings, Donald (Lynn) C. Kelly of Jacksonville, Fla., Joseph E. Skelly of Tuscan, Ariz., Robert (Stacey) F. Skelly of Houston, Texas, Charles (Susan) F. Skelly of Underhill, Vt., John D. Skelly of New York, N.Y., and Maryann Skelly of Red Hook, N.Y.; in addition to nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. His brother, William Skelly also preceded him in life in addition to his parents. Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on June 30, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Christopher’s Church, 7411 S. Broadway, Red Hook, on July 1, 2019 at 11a.m. Burial will follow at St. Sylvia’s Cemetery, Tivoli. Memorial donations may be made in Thomas’s memory to the PetSmart Charities in Phoenix, AZ, https://go.petsmartcharities.org to help save lives of homeless pets. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 30, 2019