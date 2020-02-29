Home

KINGSTON- Thomas Podgradski, Jr., 73, of Kingston, N.Y., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was born Feb. 8, 1947 in Nyack, N.Y.; son of the late Thomas and Mildred (Muller) Podgradski. Tom grew up in New City, N.Y., and was a graduate of Clarkstown High School. Tom proudly and bravely served in the Army with the 6th Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star. He later worked for 30 years at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y. Following his retirement, he moved to Kingston and could often be found on his scooter cleaning up the streets of Midtown Kingston, especially Pine Grove Avenue. Tom enjoyed woodworking, tinkering in his workshop, and spending time at the YMCA. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Farmer, and her husband Anthony of Kingston, Rosemary Cunnius, and her husband Richard of North Carolina, and his grandchildren, Nathaniel and Josephine Farmer, and Julia Cunnius. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Mary Podgradski. Arrangements entrusted to Keyser Funeral & Cremation Service, Kingston, N.Y. A memorial gathering will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 207 Albany Ave., Kingston, N.Y., 12401 on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to, Post #1386, PO Box 1711, Kingston, N.Y., 12402. A tribute for Tom can be found at www.KeyserFuneralService.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family. http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-podgradski-jr
Published in the Daily Freeman on Mar. 1, 2020
