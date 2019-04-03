Home

Thomas R. Lyle, Sr. KINGSTON- Thomas R. Lyle, Sr., (Bud) formerly of Kingston, N.Y., died Monday April 1, 2019, in Ave Maria, Fla. He was born on June 19, 1928 in Richmond, Va. Bud attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Kingston High School. He was the proprietor of Lyle’s Grocery and Hardware Store on Albany Ave. and also worked for the City of Kingston for many years. He served in the U.S. Army as a SSGT. He is predeceased by his children, Tommy Lyle, Stephen Lyle, and Kathy Kohlhorst-Lyle. He is survived by his wife, Joan E. Lyle; his son, Paul Lyle and wife Deborah, and Mark Lyle; his grandchildren, Kathy, Stephanie, and Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Hailey and Kaitlyn. He will be interred at Saratoga National Veteran’s Cemetery alongside his son Tommy.
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 4, 2019
