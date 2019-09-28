|
PORT EWEN- Thomas (Tom) T. Barringer, 74, of Port Ewen, N.Y., passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday morning, Sept. 28, 2019, at Golden Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Born on July 13, 1945 in Kingston, N.Y.; he was the son of the late Alberta E. (Trowbridge) Barringer and George B. Barringer, Jr.He is survived by the love of his life, Lynda J. Noble whom he married on Sept. 13, 1997; his children, Gregory A. (Dorothy) Barringer and Krista J. (Ross) Simera, one sister, Bonnie M. (Edward) Szpulecki; his sister-in-law, Patricia A. Barringer; grandchildren, Asa, Leah and Brandon Barringer of Texas, Garrett, Renata and Thane Simera of Saugerties; step-children, Terrilyn Cohn, Timothy (Amy) Corkery, Kristen (Anson) Miaski; and step-grandchildren, Tyler and Aliyah Cohn, Molly Corkery, Ryan and Adam Miaski, Hannah and Zachery Wagner.He is also survived by nephews, Brian (MK) Lindhorst, Sean (TC) Barringer, Michael (Jessica) Lindhorst; his only niece who he stalked lovingly throughout her high school years, Donna Szpulecki and her fiance Adam Sessler; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Mannon and Cade Lindhorst, Reina, Giana and Lara Lindhorst, Noah and Benjamin Barringer, Kai Szpulecki and Arielle Sessler. He will be missed by his Yorkie, Mister.In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Robert G. Barringer, who died Nov. 27, 2018, and stepson, Robert Wagner.Tom was a graduate of Kingston High School Class of 1963, and attended UCCC before enlisting in the U.S. Navy where he served four years before being honorably discharged. He served aboard the USS Forrest B. Royal DD872 and patrolled the waters near Vietnam during that war.Following in his father George's footsteps, Tom joined the City of Kingston Police Department as a patrolman in November 1969, retiring after 20 years of dedicated service. Following his retirement from KPD, he remained in law enforcement, serving several years as both a deputy sheriff with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, and also as a school security officer for the Kingston City School District where he was mainly assigned to the Kingston High School. Tom was well known and approachable by the high school students, offering guidance and care throughout his assignment. He was also employed as security with Headless Horseman in Ulster Park.Tom was an avid bowler, bowling in many different leagues in the area. He ran the Junior Bowling Program for many years at Mid City Lanes, and coached little league at the Knothole Little League Field. He was also an avid golfer. He was on the Board of Directors of the Kingston Bowling Association and the Kingston Boys and Girls Club.Tom was a member of the Kingston Police Benevolent Association, Bloomington Fire Department, Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386, American Legion Post 150 and the Tin Can Sailors.The family has entrusted the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, Town of Esopus, with the care and cremation service arrangements for Tom.In following Tom's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Cremation will be held at Wiltwyck Crematory. Military honors by Joyce-Schirick VFW Post 1386 Honor Guard at the Town of Esopus American Legion Veterans Memorial in Port Ewen will be private.In lieu of flowers, pleased consider a contribution in Tom's memory to: The Kingston Boys & Girls Club.Send the family an expression of condolence by visiting Tom’s Book of Memories: www.GVVFH.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/thomas-t-barringer
Published in the Daily Freeman on Sept. 29, 2019