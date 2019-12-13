|
LAKE KATRINE- Timothy A. Boughton, 33, of Lake Katrine died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie with his family by his side.Born Jan. 2, 1986 in Kingston; he is the son of Jeffrey Boughton and Denise Lee (Kilmer) Boughton. Timothy was employed as the Detail Supervisor at Ruge's Subaru in Rhinebeck. A collector of Ford Mustangs, you may have seen him driving around town in his favorite Mustang that was bright orange with green flames. He enjoyed target shooting, working on all kinds of cars, trucks, dirt bikes, and four wheelers, and was a lifetime fan of Batman. Timothy's most special times were those spent with his children. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Tyler Grant and Mykenzie Boughton, and his brother, Christopher Boughton. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue. www.jvleahyfh.com Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to a fund established for his children in care of his mother Denise Boughton, 86 Hinsdale Street Kingston, N.Y., 12401. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-a-boughton
Published in the Daily Freeman on Dec. 14, 2019