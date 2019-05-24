|
Timothy J. Bruck Sr ACCORD-Timothy J. Bruck, Sr., 51, of Accord, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 209 in the Town of Hurley. Tim was on his way to work at Hannaford in West Hurley where he was the manager of the meat department. He was a proud 4-H leader and Youth group leader at the Marbletown Reformed Church. He volunteered his time for many organizations, especially on the auction committee for the Ulster County Fair and at the Rondout Valley Food Pantry. He ran the only venison donation program in Ulster County through his business, Bruck’s Bucks. He was a large supporter of the LGBTQ community and loved woodworking, bowling, motorcycles and ‘80s heavy metal and rock. He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. He loved his meat cutting jobs at Weis Supermarket, Grand Union, Shoprite, Hurley Ridge Market of Hannaford. Tim was born in Kingston, one of three sons of the late John F. and Clare Bruck, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, William J. Bruck and John F. Bruck, Jr. Tim leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Susan J. Bruck; son, Timothy J. Bruck, Jr. and his partner, Quay Smith of Accord; daughter, Samantha Bruck and her partner, Tom Niekrewicz of Accord; sister, Heidi C. Allred and her husband Garth of Ulster Park and their children, Beth and Liam Allred; sister--in-law, Lisa M. Bruck of Kingston and her son, Taylor John Bruck and his partner, Jill Nadiak; brother-in-law, Gordon DeMouth and his partner, Chris Cherry of Tampa, Fla.; aunt, Margaret “Peggy” Harder, and her husband William of Hurley; uncle, James J. Bruck, and his wife Rose of Kingston; several cousins; more friends than can be counted, all of whom he considered family. He was a source of joy and light to all of us. We ask those joining us for the services to please wear either Yankees or Giants gear of team colors or ‘80s rock shirts. Family and friends will be received at the Henry J. Bruck Funeral Home, 261 Broadway, Kingston, N.Y. on Thursday, (May 30th ) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. His funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. on Friday (May 31st) at the funeral home, Mother Allison Quin of Christ the King Episcopal Church will officiate. Cremation and burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund will be set up in Tim’s memory. Please contact the family for details.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 29, 2019