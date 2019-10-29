Home

KINGSTON- Timothy Jay Davis, 55, of Ten Broeck Avenue, Kingston, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at HealthAlliance Hospital Broadway Campus.Born June 5, 1964 in Kingston, N.Y., he was the son of Geraldine Anne (Sleight) Davis and the late Walter Leroy Davis, also predeceased by his brother Barry Walter Davis. Timothy worked as a chef for various restaurants and health related facilities in the Kingston area, Florida, and Kentucky. Timothy is survived by his son, Jordan McGranahan; fiancee, Catherine Anne Diers; and his siblings, Bonnie Anne Plantyn and her husband Donnie, Stevan R. Davis (Spouse Mary Olive) and Terry Lee Davis. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc., 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be held Saturday Nov. 2, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church at 10:30 a.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-jay-davis
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 30, 2019
