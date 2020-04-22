|
CASTLETON- Timothy R. Herbst, 56, of Castleton, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Timothy was born June 17, 1963, in Ithaca, N.Y; the son of Robert J. and Karen (Terwilliger) Herbst. Tim was a member of the Painters and Tapers Union Local 201 before becoming a disabled from MS. Tim was a certified Diver and Skydiver and held a blackbelt in Hapkido. Tim loved everything to do with the outdoors. Survivors include his fiance, Nancy Prue, and his parents, Karen (Joseph McManus) Terwilliger, and Robert (Mary Quackenbush) Herbst. Tim was the half brother of Jessica and Jeremy Herbst. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his virtual calling hours Via Zoom Friday afternoon 4 to 6 p.m. with his funeral service at 6 p.m. April 24, 2020. Copy and paste the following link into your browser for zoom access to the services. https://zoom.us/j/9688011406 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Timothy’s name to a National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Rd., Albany, N.Y., 12205. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-r-herbst
Published in the Daily Freeman on Apr. 23, 2020