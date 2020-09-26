1/1
Timothy S. Schaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEDFORD HILLS- Timothy S. Schaffer, 57, of Bedford Hills, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at the Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt Kisco, N.Y. Born on March 25, 1963, in Rhinebeck, N.Y., he was the son of Violet Moore Schaffer of Tivoli and the late Donald Schaffer, Sr. Currently and for many years, Tim worked as the Parts Manager with Marchese Chevrolet in Fort Montgomery, N.Y. Previously he worked in the same position at Ruge’s in Rhinebeck and at M & S Chevrolet. Tim enjoyed, and was an accomplished builder of model planes and ships, and his extensive knowledge of history was well known. He also was an avid animal lover and collector of Craftsman tools. In addition to his loving mother, Violet of Tivoli, N.Y., he is survived by his longtime companion Dawn Ferris of Bedford Hills, N.Y.; his brothers, Donald Schaffer, Jr., of Tivoli, N.Y., and Ronald Schaffer of Fayetteville, N.C.; Dawn’s children, Russell Partelow, and Robert (Krystal Marie) Partelow; along with extended family, colleagues, and friends. A sister, Sharon Goodrich, predeceased him. Funeral services and interment in Red Church Cemetery in Tivoli were held on Friday. Memorial donations may be made in Tim’s memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, N.Y., 12538. Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, N.Y. For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/timothy-s-schaffer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Daily Freeman from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by dailyfreeman.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved