Timothy Schussler WOODSTOCK- On Monday, April 29, 2019, Tim Schussler passed away at the age of 64 surrounded by his family. Anyone who knew Tim knew he was a true creator at heart. A carpenter and designer by trade, he could do anything with his hands. He appreciated the beauty in things and and how they were built; adding his expertise to everything he touched. You could always find him in the kitchen trying out his latest recipe or somewhere in the yard working on his next project. There was never a day where he wasn’t creating in some way, shape or form. He is survived by his wife, Suki; his daughter, Adrienne and her fiance Victor; his mother, Marie; his brother, Gary; and sisters, Carol, Nancy, and their families; as well as many other relatives. Visiting hours will be held at Lasher Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock, N.Y. A gathering will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Woodstock Fire Company #5 Rescue Squad.
Published in the Daily Freeman on May 2, 2019