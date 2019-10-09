|
|
TILLSON- Toby Eisman, 76, of Tillson, N.Y., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at her home.Born in Brooklyn, she was a daughter of the late Moses and Sadie Dolinsky Singer. Toby was a graduate of Brooklyn College, and had a long career in teaching, starting with substitute teaching while her children were in elementary school; then working full-time teaching third grade at Edson Elementary School. An avid reader, Toby was a trustee of the Rosendale Library.After retirement from teaching, Toby shared her eye for fashion with many while working at Chico's in Kingston.Toby also loved to travel, and was able to explore much of the United States, Europe, and the Caribbean with her husband Al, as well as many of her friends.Toby is survived by two sons, Michael Eisman of Kingston and Steve Eisman and his wife Bonnie Keilty of Brooklyn, and a brother, Stuart M. Singer of Ringoes, N.J. Her granddaughter, Lilith Mesidor. and many nieces and nephews, including Gregory and Liana Eisman. also survive.In addition to her parents, Toby was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Al Eisman, who passed in 2009.The funeral service for Toby will take place on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Congregation Emanuel at 10 a.m.with Rabbi Yael Romer officiating.Interment will follow in Montrepose Cemetery.Simpson-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Emanuel, 243 Albany Avenue, Kingston, N.Y.Online condolences may be left for the family of Toby by visiting www.SimpsonHammerl.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/toby-eisman
Published in the Daily Freeman on Oct. 10, 2019