|
|
Todd K. Caskey SAUGERTIES- Todd K. Caskey, 52, of Band Camp Rd. died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness. Born Jan. 16, 1967 in Kingston he was the son of Robert Caskey and Lee Sanborn Caskey. He was employed for several years with Kiniry Excavating and most recently employed with Leo Boice as a truck driver. Todd was a loving husband and father. His greatest joy was spending quality time with his sons, Aaron and Brandon, and road trips with his wife, Amy. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed snowmobiling, four wheeling, motorcycling, and fishing with his family and friends. Besides his parents of Saugerties, survivors include his wife, Amy, with whom he recently celebrated 25 years of marriage; his sons, Aaron (Darcy) and Brandon Caskey; and a brother, Scott (Kelli) Caskey. A sister, Jill (Todd) LaVallee also survives as well as several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc., corner of John and Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Friends will be received Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. Donations in his memory can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice. Expressions of condolence may be shared with the family at Seamon WilseyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Daily Freeman on June 28, 2019