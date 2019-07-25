|
|
Tracy L. McGinnis RUBY- Tracy L. McGinnis, 51, of East Side Hill died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born Sept. 2, 1967 in Kingston; she was the daughter of the Harold J. Halwick and Joan Theresa (Closi) Halwick. Tracy was a well driller for her late husband’s company Bob McGinnis Pounder Well Drilling. She enjoyed gardening, her pets, riding motorcycles, and loved her late husband dearly. Surviving are her children, Robert McGinnis, Jr., of Kingston, Britny Malloy of Kingston, Nicole McGinnis of North Adams, Mass., and Josh Loeffler of Kingston; her grandchildren, Aiden Dus, Destiny and Devin Shultis; and her siblings, Debbie Martin, Jimmy Halwick, and Sherry Ralph. Nieces and nephews also survive. Tracy’s loving husband, Robert McGinnis died in March of 2019. Cremation arrangements are under the guidance of the Joseph V. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc. 27 Smith Avenue, Kingston. www.jvleahyfh.com A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, 5 p.m. at the family home at 321 East Side Hill Road.
Published in the Daily Freeman on July 26, 2019