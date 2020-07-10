ASTORIA, QUEENS- Valerie P. Bruno, 70, of 32nd Street, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Hospice, Newburgh, N.Y. Born Feb. 18, 1950 in Manhattan she was the daughter of the late Frank and Grayce Bruno. Survivors include a sister, Barbara Vetell of Saugerties; a niece, Pamela Stemberg of Queens; a grand niece, Aurora Freeman; grand nephew, Gabriel Freeman; and her companion, Camille Paglia of Manhattan. She was predeceased by a nephew, Bryan William Vetell. Valerie (or Hotsy as she was affectionately known) was a generous and free spirit who brought love and light everywhere she went. Her loss will be keenly felt by all her family and friends.The world lost an angel when Valerie passed. Her Funeral Procession will form 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Inc. Corner of John and Lafayette Sts. Thence to St. Mary of the Snow where at 10 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Friends will be received Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. with face covering and social distancing rules observed. Further obituary information and expressions of condolence may be shared with the family on Valerie’s Tribute Wall at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/valerie-p-bruno